See what RUTO has said regarding RAILA’s secret deal with UHURU - Is he worried for 2022? It looks good for NASA

Saturday March 24, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed allegations that the secret deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was a political one and might have a big impact in 2022.





Speaking during a tour of West Pokot County, Ruto clarified that the pact was a commitment to peace and development of the country and not just a political stunt as some people are suggesting.





The DP criticized those politicizing the issue, telling them to...



