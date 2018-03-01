See what RUTO has said regarding RAILA’s secret deal with UHURU - Is he worried for 2022? It looks good for NASA

11:31

Saturday March 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed allegations that the secret deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was a political one and might have a big impact in 2022.


Speaking during a tour of West Pokot County, Ruto clarified that the pact was a commitment to peace and development of the country and not just a political stunt as some people are suggesting.

The DP criticized those politicizing the issue, telling them to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno