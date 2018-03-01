See how KTN’s SOPHIA WANUNA confronted ruthless cops at JKIA, this LADY is brave, not a socialite bimbo (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - KTN’s anchor and reporter, Sophia Wanuna, over-powered cops at JKIA when she was covering Miguna’s controversial return when they tried to block her from showing Kenyans what was happening at the airport.


While other journalists were scampering for safety, Sophia Wanuna stood firm and told the ruthless cops that they cannot stop her from doing her job.

Sophia has earned accolades from Kenyans for being brave and doing her best to fight impunity.

Watch the videos of how she confronted the...

