See the amount of money a foreign NGO is giving Kenyan G@YS - EZEKIEL MUTUA spill beans.Entertainment News, Media News 11:45
Saturday, 24 March 2018 - Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has revealed how a foreign NGO is funding Kenyan g@ys to push their agenda.
According to Mutua, there’s a foreign NGO that has been giving g@ys Sh 3 Million each and that’s the cash they use to bribe media guys to tarnish the name of the KFCB CEO.
The no nonsense CEO maintains that g@y!sm will never be legalized in Kenya under his watch.
This is...
Page 1 2
Please please defeat them in Jesus Name
1corinthians6: 9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men
Thanks Mutua. Am personally against gayism and anything LBT. Kenyans both adults and youth love money so much that the reality is a lot of whites come to kenya to sodomize, have unnatural relationship with our youth under the authorities watch, just to tell you a little, there are at least 7NGOs I now of in Kisumu promoting gay activities, whites hiring taxis are luring male taxi drivers into gay ism in change for money! children in school being sponsored are at the highest risk of being lured into gayism. in Western Lugari and kitale, there whites indirectly luring children into gayism, the problem is that when you question, funding stops and communities blindly blames you, can someone tell mutua that kenya police, and other authorities are bribed to keep quiet as our society sinks! also need to look into foreign scholarships, your child could turn into something else and may not bear children. BE careful, foreigners are never for Africans development,they only want to experiment their dark ego/ fetish with Africans
Foreigners can pour in a lot money for dirty,unnatural acts such as gayism,(lesbianism/homosexual)and maintain funding for along period of time but NOT maintain a decent funding for a comprehensive sponsorship of a poor child, siting budget constraints; unless it is through their churches, where they dominate and dictate terms. Africans wake up, they dont mean well for you. Islam too gives and gives poor condtions to convert before support is given, silly people