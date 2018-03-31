S3XY KISII LADY, KEMUNTO, narrates how she was R@PED by a popular Kenya Rugby player - Oh God! She’s Pregnant (HEARTBREAKING)

Saturday, March 31, 2018 - This lady called Kemunto has taken to social media to narrate how she was violated by Kenyan Rugby star, Frank Wanyama, and his friend, on her birthday.





Kemunto, who is a budding musician, took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal.





Wanyama plays for Kenya Harlequins and the Kenyan Rugby Sevens team.





She also discloses that she’s currently pregnant from the ordeal and doesn’t know who the father is.





Wanyama is yet to comment on the grave accusations leveled against him.





