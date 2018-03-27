RUTO is the man to beat in 2022 for Presidency - IPSOS puts him ahead of GIDEON MOI as RAILA ODINGA trails badly

Tuesday March 27, 2018

Deputy President William Ruto is indeed the next President of the Republic of Kenya if an opinion poll released by Ipsos Synovate is anything to go by.





According to the poll, Ruto is the most preferred candidate in the 2022 elections with 30 percent of the electorate saying they will support his presidential bid.





Coming in second was Mr. Ruto’s closest rival, Gideon Moi (Baringo Senator) followed by…



