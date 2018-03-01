REVEALED! This is what MIGUNA did the moment he landed at JKIA from Canada, He’s just looking for sympathy

….denied access. Have courts requested to see the CCTVs in the airports to determine their case or are they using the press as play into Miguna’s narrative whose intentions I guess is to attract sympathy from the international communities at the expense of his nation. Are there NK other implications to the law breakers when a court order issued. Are people allowed to abuse immigration officers police office and customs officers just because the court had ordered them back to the country.





Why is there no Kenyan who felt aggravated by the kind of names that MM called our faithful officers does it mean because a few police officers did something wrong at some stage that all our officers be abused by anybody at will. I have no shadow of doubt that America, Britain or any other country that you consider to have better Human rights would do anything different. Actually the warnings a very clear about Zero tolerance on anybody who verbally or physically abuse officers on duty.



Why are all Kenyan so glued to a man who has no respect for authority. Some of us know a Miguna who slapped officers in NYS almost 30 yrs ago . And we have followed him very closely both here in Kenya and in the Diaspora.



MM has no respect for His seniors, his staff, his supporters and anybody else close to him. He has publicly abused His political seniors in the Media.



So please spare me a holier than thou attitude to my government. I know everything is not right in Kenya and so is in the USA’s Trump Administration, Britain, Germany, Canada,Australia and other countries that you use as democracy models, you just need to watch a recent video of an American journalist being manhandled for a asking a very basic questions. Who would bare the abuse that our leaders are subjected to in the name of democracy and constitution.



I have so many friends who for various reasons lost the Kenyan passports, or travel documents and when they want to come back home they all do the right thing, they go to their Kenyan Embassy and acquire travel documents. Why did a lawyer not see the need to get any documents. To travel? It would be a very solid case if he had presented himself in Canada, USA, UK or Dubai, countries that He visited or transited freely, it would have been a strong case if he sought travel documents and he was denied.



I wish all those who think they are in the sympathy camp of Self declared general MM well as for me the language, disrespect and complete contempt of the international law does not justify any sympathy and it does not set a positive precedent for any Kenyan who will have a genuine reason and want to travel with their Kenyan ID.





As I said this are my personal reflections based on a firsthand experience. I wish more people who traveled with MM could shed more light as opposed to giving the already polarised Media the chance to pollute-the minds of Kenyans by giving us their own views and make this the most important news for the whole week. Why have they not interviewed anybody who was on that flight?

My point is we have more important news.





LUKAS NJENGA



