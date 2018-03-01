REVEALED! This is what MIGUNA did the moment he landed at JKIA from Canada, He’s just looking for sympathy

Dear Kenyans as Many people are making misinformed information about the true story that happened at JKIA on Monday 26th March 2018.



Many people are talking abo ut the inhuman treatment of Miguna Miguna but they have nothing to say about the abuse that he caused to the immigration officer, Police officer and customs officer.



I really have no business to defend any body all join the name calling club that have found pleasure in making unsubstantiated statements.



I would like to give an eye witness account because I traveled with Miguna Miguna on the same flight from Dubai to Nairobi. He sat three seats behind me and we boarded the same bus when our flight landed in JKIA.





The atmosphere was calm and when Miguna Miguna tried to make some side shows every body ignored him. Any body who travelled in this flight will bear witness to this fact.

MM came and overtook everybody in the went straight to the immigration officer at the Diplomatic desk waving his ID.



I was being served on the counter adjacent to the Diplomatic counter. MM shouted at the officer and demanded to be let through he was calling him names which I dare not repeat in this forum. A senior officer came and kindly requested him to go to the office where His papers would be processed as per the court order he defied and he started causing a big scene. At that stage he was allowed through and came to pick his suitcases we stood very close to each other for a while waiting.



His suitcases arrived before mine and he walked towards the customs. He saw two police officers and started shouting at them calling the idiots.



This was a very well structured strategy to cause a scene seeing he had not received any media attention so far or any other attention.



The scene attracted more senior officers from the police force. By this time my suitcases had arrived. And I left the airport peacefully.





My reflections on the whole matter is that if MM had already gone past the immigration desk and collected his bags and no one had stopped or followed him this far. Legally he was in Kenya past the border post point of entry. Why is everybody including the media indicting that He was…



