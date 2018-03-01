Recruitment by Telkom Kenya (Various Vacancies)

Manager – Carrier Technical Support





Region: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Deputy CTO

Department: Technology Division

Role Purpose : To be the key coordinator of Carrier Services Projects and Faults management cycle within Technology Division for all carrier customers. This involves coordinating all Carrier surveys and implementations (to ensure they are delivered as per SLA with Technology), developing improvement plans for problematic links and service inventory documentation in order to meet customer service level requirement while delivering serving excellence.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Coordinate all Carrier Service Implementation requirements end to end within Technology Division (From feasibility to implementation and handover process)

· Create and update inventory of Carrier customers link (all details including service designs)

· Coordination with Technology Fault Mgmt. teams: Enterprise Technical support (ETS) , Network Management Center (NMC) and Operations& Maintenance (O&M) to ensure all customer complaints are attended to and resolved within SLA. Mediate in case of delays by either party and thus reduce TTR.

· Reduce customer churn due to technical faults – target 5% of Carrier customers (15 services) per quarter.

· Prepare overall weekly, monthly and quarterly Fault Management reports for ETS & NMC

· Prepare reports of achievements against targets, and recommendations for improvement based on Projects (Surveys and Implementations) and Faults.

· Documentation of all customer setups (all service activation Documents, Service Design Diagrams provided during Handover of services) and have the ETS and NMC teams fully understand end to end setup details for all customer links.

· Develop and document Improvement plans for problematic links.

· Projects and Services Review meetings with Carrier Services on weekly basis & monthly basis

· Complete trainings on schedule internal trainings and staff development program.

Qualifications

· BSC degree in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, Telecommunications or any-related technical degree from a recognized institution.

· 2-3 years and above experience in a senior support role within the telecommunication industry.

Professional Knowledge

· Experience with managing Enterprise and Wholesale customers’ expectations including project and Fault management

· Problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical thinking

· Ability to multi-task in a high pressured, time critical environment.

Professional Skills:

· Planning ,organizing and pro-active approach

· Team-work, communication and co-operation

· Self-motivated person able to work under minimum supervision

· Customer focused, Team player, Efficient and results oriented

· Willing to work a flexible schedule to meet 24/7 business requirements

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.









Carrier Technical Support

Region: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Deputy CTO

Band: 4.1

Department: Technology Division

Role Purpose:

To be the key coordinator of Carrier Services Projects and Faults management cycle within Technology Division for all carrier customers.This involves coordinating all Carrier surveys and implementations (to ensure they are delivered as per SLA with Technology), developing improvement plans for problematic links and service inventory documentation in order to meet customer service level requirement while delivering serving excellence.

Responsibilities

· Coordinate all Carrier Service Implementation requirements end to end within Technology Division (From feasibility to implementation and handover process)

· Create and update inventory of Carrier customers link (all details including service designs)

· Coordination with Technology Fault Mgmt. teams: Enterprise Technical support (ETS) , Network Management

· Center (NMC) and Operations& Maintenance (O&M) to ensure all customer complaints are attended to and resolved within SLA. Mediate in case of delays by either party and thus reduce TTR.

· Reduce customer churn due to technical faults – target 5% of Carrier customers (15 services) per quarter.

· Prepare overall weekly, monthly and quarterly Fault Management reports for ETS & NMC

· Prepare reports of achievements against targets, and recommendations for improvement based on Projects (Surveys and Implementations) and Faults.

· Documentation of all customer setups (all service activation Documents, Service Design Diagrams provided during Handover of services) and have the ETS and NMC teams fully understand end to end setup details for all customer links.

· Develop and document Improvement plans for problematic links.

· Projects and Services Review meetings with Carrier Services on weekly basis & monthly basis

· Complete trainings on schedule internal trainings and staff development program.

Requirements

· BSC degree in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, Telecommunications or any-related technical degree from a recognized institution.

· 2-3 years and above experience in a senior support role within the telecommunication industry.

· Professional Knowledge

· Experience with managing Enterprise and Wholesale customers’ expectations including project and Fault management

· Problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical thinking

· Ability to multi-task in a high pressured, time critical environment.

Professional Skills:

· Planning ,organizing and pro-active approach

· Team-work, communication and co-operation

· Self-motivated person able to work under minimum supervision

· Customer focused ,Team player, Efficient and results oriented

· Willing to work a flexible schedule to meet 24/7 business requirements









Head of Trade Marketing

Region:Nairobi

Reporting to: Director- Sales & Distribution

Band: 4.2

Department:Mobile Sales

Role Purpose:

The Head of Trade Marketing and Acquisition will create, drive and manage all promotional activity within the distribution & sales channel. They will also pro-actively drive the brand and ground level animations.

Responsibilities

· Strategically implement and supervise trade marketing initiatives in all the regions

· Grow and retain acquisitions within the regions as well as managing quality of the acquisition

· Budget ownership for all trade marketing activities

· Create all merchandise and in-store collateral

· Create, build and manage mass market/trade marketing animations and road shows

· Pro-actively seek to maximize SIM, devices and electronic airtime, profile and take-up.

· Creation of brand strategy and positioning

· Enforce processes and procedures for customer sign-up

· Work hand in hand with the Regional Sales team and giving them appropriate business advice and support

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or related field from a recognized institution

· Experience in similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)

· Clear FMCG experience

Professional Skills:

· Strong market perception and understanding to select actions with the highest chances of success and growth

· Good knowledge of product marketing basics: marketing mix, exploiting market research materials

· Excellent communication / presentation skills (oral & written)









Mobile Financial Services (MFS) – Business Intelligence Manager

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Marketing – MFS

Band:3

Department:MFS

Role Purpose:

Responsible for all reporting to the Telkom Kenya MFS Management and Finance, including but not limited to reporting on MFS operational performance, investment plans, key performance areas and various other areas as required by the Telkom Kenya.

Responsibilities

· Planning of the key MFS commercial strategies and the measurement of it against pre-defined criteria on a monthly and weekly basis.

· Responsible for information delivery across all business units.

· Provision of support to business users in relation to reporting and analytics. Liaise with senior management of the business unit to prioritize throughput.

· Research and screen potential MFs opportunities and advice on which ones need to be pursued further- included in the Strategy Road Map.

· Business requirements gathering and assessment of the impact of business changes on the data warehouse.

· Provision of technical training and user groups to business community.

Requirements

· Degree in Business, IT or other relevant field (or equivalent).

· 3-5 years relevant experience in a role within a business environment, having being exposed to all disciplines.

· Business experience preferred over pure technical experience.

· Mobile money experience is a distinct advantage.

Professional Skills:

· Strong knowledge of BI reporting tools with SQL experience

· Exceptional report writing skills

· High level of problem solving skills, competency in Microsoft office applications , commercial sense – able to develop and assess financial impact through assuming and forecasting projections

· Project Management – experience with co-ordination of project teams achieving deadlines

· Partner Management – delivery of results through partners and SLA’s

· Customer focused – passionate about delivery of results to internal and external customers

· Strategically Oriented – solid understanding of the integrated set of products and services included within the MFS portfolio; able to identify opportunities and define and implement these opportunities into reality









Mobile Financial Services (MFS) – Business Development Manager

Region:Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Marketing – MFS

Band:4.1

Department:MFS

Role Purpose:

To perform business development for MFS and support the enterprise team in regards to selling MFS products into various industry verticals within and outside Kenya. The person will be responsible for managing the development of MFS channels, eco-systems, merchant networks, paybill and pay for goods partners.

The role will be responsible for the appointment and management of partners. The person will analyse, prioritize and deliver against MFS business growth opportunities within a strategic framework.

Responsibilities

· Develop and manage the Business Development strategy to ensure growth and development of existing and any new services, including but not limited to pay bill, merchant payments, agent network, banking partners and e-commerce payments.

· Research and screen potential MFs opportunities and advice on which ones need to be pursued further- included in the Strategy Road Map.

· Develop, foster and maintain effective relationships with various businesses through the stake holders.

· Manage the development and execution of contracts and processes. Ensure that all negotiations are completed by the under the scope of Telkom Kenyas guidelines.

· Research MFS opportunities and advice on which ones need to be pursued further- included in the Strategy Road Map.

· Provide regular management briefings minimum in a monthly status forum both written or in person on channel, competitor and overall market.

· Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings/Communicating new product developments to prospective clients taking from end to end.

· Manage and communicate the full pipeline of opportunities being pursued and commutate the status regularly (monthly) to the MFS management team .

Requirements

· Degree in Marketing or other relevant field (or equivalent).

· 5 years hands on experience in Business Development in a highly competitive commercial environment, MFS experience preferred.

· Have strong business/financial acumen with experience developing metrics and pricing and compensation programs.

· Relevant post graduate diploma or degree, Marketing/commercial focus preferred

· Swahili & English (fluent)

Professional Skills:

· Sales Management – experience with management of large sales teams achieving targets

· Partner Management – delivery of results through partners and SLA’s

· Customer focused – passionate about delivery of results to internal and external customers

· Commercially astute – solid understanding of market, competitor, & customer

· Strategically Oriented – solid understanding of the integrated set of products and services included within the MFS portfolio; able to identify opportunities and define and implement these opportunities into reality

· Strong Analytical skills – able to assess reports, identify issues, root cause, and recommend solutions, expert spread sheet skills a distinct advantage.

· Financial Management – develop and manage budgets, drive down costs wherever possible.

· Presentation and communication skills – superior, both written and oral. Experience in report writing an advantage, expert word processor and PowerPoint skills a distinct advantage.









MFS – Head of Product

Region:Nairobi

Band: 4.1

Reporting to: Director- Mobile Financial Services

Department:Mobile Financial Services.

Role Purpose:

Reporting to the Head of MFS, the position will be responsible for the MFS Products and Services portfolio. The Head of Product will perform product management for the mobile money products and services including strategy planning, concept definition, implementation, launch, and on-going performance and lifecycle management.

Responsibilities

· Define the new product development and innovation processes for the MFS division and integrate it into the rest of the company.

· Develop and implement methods and procedures for monitoring projects such as preparation of records of expenditures, progress reports and staff conferences, in order to inform management of current status of each project.

· Work together with the MFS marketing team to develop the strategic product roadmap for the MFS division, providing regular updates and strategic analysis of the progress in achieving the roadmap goals

· Oversee and manage the Product Team to develop and launch approved products and services.

· Define and manage the change request roadmap with inputs from technical and commercial teams. Oversee the Product Team to implement approved change requests and service improvements.

· Work together with technical and MFS teams in order to design, configure and deliver the systems, products and services to meet requirements and deadlines.

· Define and monitor the customer experience for consumer, corporate and distribution users of the MFS systems and oversee continued improvements to the user experience.

· Selects correct design concepts and fundamental technology used for new products or improvement for existing ones.

· Undertake leadership and mentoring of the Product Team and manage execution of section objectives.

· Establish staff KPIs, conduct monthly performance evaluations and plan staff training and skills improvement.

· Prepare budgets and approve budget expenditures; Control expenses to meet budget guidelines.

· Manage delivery of the road-map meeting timeline expectations of the business.

· Maintain strong ties and consistent communication with Marketing, Agency, Operational and Technical teams to capture appropriate commercial requirements and manage technical implementation and project timelines

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or a related field from a recognized Institution.

· 5-10 years relevant experience in a management role within an innovation environment within the telecommunications or financial services sector, having being exposed to all disciplines.

Professional Knowledge & Skills:

· Project Management – experience with management of large project teams achieving deadlines

· Customer focused – passionate about delivery of results to internal and external customers

· Solid understanding of market, competitors, & customer

· Strategically Oriented – solid understanding of the integrated set of products and services included within the MFS portfolio; able to identify opportunities and define and implement these opportunities

· Strong Analytical skills – able to assess reports, identify issues, root cause, and recommend solutions, expert spread sheet skills a distinct advantage

· Financial Management – develop and manage budgets, drive down costs wherever possible.

· Strong leadership skills

· ​ Presentation and communication skills – superior, both written and oral. Experience in report writing

How to Apply

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.