RAILA’s agreement with UHURU is real and not fake like some NASA guys are running around saying - RUTO assures Kenyans

Saturday March 24, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto has said the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga,

is not a political stunt but a commit

ment to peace and development in

the country.





Speaking during a tour of West Pokot County to launch development projects on Friday , Ruto said other leaders should follow the example set by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.





“We have agreed as leaders to unite and work together as President Kenyatta and Hon Raila have…



