RAILA's agreement with UHURU is real and not fake like some NASA guys are running around saying - RUTO assures Kenyans
Saturday March 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has said the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is not a political stunt but a commitment to peace and development in the country.
Speaking during a tour of West Pokot County to launch development projects on Friday, Ruto said other leaders should follow the example set by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.
“We have agreed as leaders to unite and work together as President Kenyatta and Hon Raila have…
Kenyans, you are forgetting that these big fish have big companies that are suffering due to their political differences. As such their handshake is for the sake of their businesses and not Kenyans.