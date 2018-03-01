RAILA was pretending at JKIA, he wanted MIGUNA deported to Dubai, he is a threat to ODINGAISM – Political Scientist

, 10:11

Wednesday March 2a,2018 - A vocal  political scientist has questioned why NASA leader, Raila Odinga, went to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)  to secure deported lawyer, Miguna  Miguna’s release, yet he could have phoned President  Kenyatta while at his home in Karen.


According to Dunstan Omari, Raila Odinga’s appearance at the airport was for the cameras and he wanted the general to be sent away to Dubai.

Omari wondered why Raila Odinga did not use his newfound friendship with President Uhuru Kenyatta to save the vocal barrister.

He said Raila Odingas…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno