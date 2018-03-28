RAILA ODINGA and RUTO use people like tissue papers and dump them - USIU Professor reveals and cites examples

Tuesday March 28, 2018

-

A United States International University professor has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto are in the business of using people and later dumping them.





In an interview with K24 on Tuesday evening, Prof George Wanjakoya said Raila Odinga and Ruto are jealous of ambitious and successful politicians.





He added that this is the reason why they dump them after using them.





Wanjakoya urged Raila to…



