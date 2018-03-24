RAILA now reveals why he sneaked from KALONZO and the rest to meet UHURU in secret - I want power by all means

Saturday March 24, 2018

- NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has finally opened up on why he betrayed his NASA co-principals - Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula - by sneaking to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta alone.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Raila said that he had to meet the President in secret because they did not want their camps to scuttle the process with their demands.





He said even Uhuru failed to inform Deputy President William Ruto for...



