POPE FRANCIS condemns Fake Corrupt Christians in a blunt post - This guy drags DP RUTO

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - Pope Francis has issued a stern warning to Christians who preach water but drink wine.





The 80-year old Argentinean pontiff has been consistent in speaking out against vices like corruption and greed.





When he visited Kenya in November 2015, he made a plea against corruption, describing it as a “path to death” as he spoke to thousands of young people in Kenya.





The head of the Roman Catholic Church compared corruption with eating sugar.





“We like it. It’s easy,”





“And then we end up in a bad way.”





“So much sugar that we end up being diabetic or our country ends up being diabetic.” He said in front of President Uhuru at a…



