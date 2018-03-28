Police ignore court order to release MIGUNA MIGUNA yet again - He must know people! He will never be admitted

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- Embattled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, got temporary reprieve yesterday after a High Court Judge ordered his immediate release.





This is after Miguna was held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon his return from exile.





Justice Roseline Aburili also directed that Miguna appear in court this morning.

His lawyers filed an...



