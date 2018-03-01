PHOTOs of MIGUNA MIGUNA in the toilet where he had been detained in JKIA before deportation emerge (LOOK)

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - B eleaguered National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, was forcefully removed from the toilet where he had been illegally confined by the Government for the last 3 days and deported to Dubai on Wednesday night, against explicit court orders.





The last person Miguna Miguna met before he was ejected, a human rights officer by the name Kamanda Mucheke, has narrated his last moments with the vocal lawyer and shared photos of the toilet where he was detained.









See his post below

See the photos in the next page.



