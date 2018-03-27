ORENGO’s wife, BETTY MURUNGI, lectures incompetent Jubilee Government over MIGUNA MIGUNA’s disgrace.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 -

Betty Murungi, the renowned human rights lawyer and wife to Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has slammed the Jubilee Government over the manner they have handled self-declared NRM General, Miguna Miguna.





Taking to social media, she lectured the clueless immigration officials for defying court orders and trying to make Miguna fill some forms in order to be allowed in the country as a Kenyan citizen.





She wrote:





" This is contempt of Court.”





“Please read the…



