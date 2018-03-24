NRM is no longer part of RAILA’s NASA – MIGUNA MIGUNA says baba is not God and he will fight UHURU come what may

NRM is no longer part of RAILA’s NASA – MIGUNA MIGUNA says baba is not God and he will fight UHURU come what mayNews, Politics 11:26
Saturday March 24, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, has said NRM is no longer part of National Super Alliance (NASA).
In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday, Miguna said NRM is no longer part of NASA Coalitions.
"I do not want to get into details of discussing NASA because I am not a member of NASA.”
“NRM is a movement and right now we…
Page 1 2