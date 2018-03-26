No Thank You! RAILA ODINGA’s post on social media after Golf date with UHURU excites Kenyans (LOOK)

Monday, March 26, 2018 - President Uhuru and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, made their first public appearance together since the much publicized handshake when they arrived at Muthaiga Golf Club for the Kenya Open Golf Tournament finale.





The new found bromance left tongues wagging and after the event, the former Prime Minister tickled the golfing community by saying that he came at the invitation of the President.





“ I am not a gate-crusher. I came here at the invitation of the official guest – President Uhuru Kenyatta. I have enjoyed watching the talent here ," Raila said amid laughter.





However, Raila who is an ardent football fan insisted that Golf is not his cup of coffee after it emerged that Uhuru had invited him for a round of golf.





Taking to…



