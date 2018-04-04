NGO Jobs in Kenya - World Vision

World Vision Kenya is a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Our programmes are spread across in most parts of Kenya.

We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individual to fill the following positions:

1. National Building & Construction Coordinator position – based in Nairobi

2. Technical Specialist – Cash / Food for Asset position – based in Baringo (up to June 30th 2018)

For more information on the job and application procedure, please visit: http://careers.wvi.org/job-opportunities-in-africa and submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names of three referees.

Application deadline is April 4, 2018 at midnight.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

World Vision is a child focused organization and upholds the rights and wellbeing of children.

Our recruitment and selection procedures include screening and background checking for child abuse related offenses.

World Vision is an equal opportunity employer.

World Vision does not use employment agencies nor does it charge money for recruitment, interviews, or medical checks.