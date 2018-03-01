NGO Jobs in Kenya – SACDEP

Sustainable Agriculture Community Development Programme (SACDEP – Kenya) is a Development Organisation, with its head office based in Thika and working in 12 Counties in Central, Eastern, Coast and Rift Valley Regions of Kenya.

SACDEP-Kenya invites applications from suitably qualified Kenyan citizens to fill in the following post:

Small Holder Field Agro-Marketing Coordinator

The position will require a person who is able to implement and develop a Food and Agriculture Value Chain Programme.

Reporting to the Programs Manager, the person should have the following qualifications:-

Professional qualifications

1) Diploma or BSc. in any of these disciplines; Agriculture Marketing, Agribusiness or Agriculture Economics.

2) Practical Skills in designing and execution of community led Marketing programme.

3) 5 years experience working in a community integrated Water and Sanitation programme.

4) Thorough Knowledge on value chain development for Small Holder Agriculture

5) Experience in working with Small Holder Farmers in a similar project will be an added advantage.

6) A valid Motor Cycle riding license

Major Responsibilities

1. Organise farmers into Organic Production Groups for Organic Markets.

2. Link organised groups to organic markets and outlets.

3. Mobilisation and Organisation of farmers to form Rural Savings and Credit Schemes.

4. Mobilisation and Organisation of farmers to initiate commercial Agri-based Rural Cottage Industries.

5. Build effective collaboration with diverse sector players including GoK, Credit Providers, CBO and NGOs with a view to linking farmers to markets, credit and information.









Housekeeper

We are looking for a professional Housekeeper able of attending to our facilities with integrity and attention to detail.

The goal is to create a clean and orderly environment for our guests that will become a critical factor in maintaining and strengthening our reputation.

Professional Qualification

· Certificate in Institutional Management

· Over 8 years experience in general housekeeping and laundry Supervision.

· Good public relations, self motivated, self driven, responsible and honest.

· Good and independent decision Maker.

Tasks and Responsibilities

1. Should be able to work and supervise staff in the Housekeeping Department.

2. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action and ability to work under minimal supervision

3. Adhere strictly to rules regarding health and safety and be aware of any company-related practices

4. Check stocking levels of all consumables and replace when appropriate









Transport and Building Coordinator

Main Task: To convert a running transport system and buildings maintenance unit from a service provision into an internal fundraising sector.

Qualifications Required

1. Diploma / Degree in Motor vehicle engineering.

2. Ten (10) years’ experience in management of a transport unit within an institutional structure with 10-20 vehicles.

3. Excellent knowledge in the management of a transport unit using the same as a self-funding unit.

4. Knowledge in maintenance of buildings in plumbing, electrical, masonry and painting an added advantage.

5. Good writing skills with ability to develop business plans, incomes, profit and loss accounting and general vehicle maintenance analysis.

6. Good communication, personnel management skills with wide vision and entrepreneurial mind.

7. Experience running a Fleet of Motor vehicles/Motor vehicle workshop will be an added advantage.









Trainer in Natural Resource Management

Reporting to the Manager, Natural Resources Improvement and Management.

Professional Qualification and Responsibilities

Certificate or Diploma in any the following:-

1. Environmental Education

2. Forestry and Natural Resource Management

3. Tourism and tour guiding

4. Fisheries and aquaculture- Practical Management

5. Over 10 years’ experience in managing forest.

Tasks and Responsibilities

1. Managing a Trout Fish farm inside Aberdares indigenous forest

2. Providing training in Trout Fish farming, forest management, Environment and nature Conservation

3. Organizing and running short distance hikes to provide learning and exposure to organized groups and school parties.









Technical Training and Research Programme Officer

Reporting to the Technical Training and Research Manager (TTR), the person should have the following qualifications and be able to undertake the following responsibilities:-

Professional Qualifications

· Diploma or Bsc. in any of these disciplines; General Agriculture, Agriculture Economics, Agriculture Training Education or livestock enterprises,

· Over (10) years and above experience in Agriculture Training especially in a formal Institution.

· Practical skills in designing, organizing and running training courses based on Thematic subjects.

· Thorough Knowledge on Technical report writing, communication and documentation

· Clear understanding on results based community project implementation, monitoring and Evaluation.

· Ability to plan, organize and develop technical training demonstration enterprises on crops, livestock, fisheries, renewable energy and policy matters.

· Hands-on skills on resource mobilization and fundraising mechanisms

· Proven experience in Training Curriculum design, development and content delivery being for professional development agents.

Responsibilities:

· Plan for, design, implement and evaluate Technical training courses for Sustainable Agriculture students.

· Prepare training and demonstration units

· Develop technical training materials and use the same to provide quality training courses.

· Review training Manuals and booklets and improve their quality

· Link the training Programmmes with Government and Private Institutions for the purpose of improving reachability to demanding persons.









Advocacy Officer

Reporting to the Programs Manager, the person should have the following qualifications and responsibilities:-

Professional Qualifications and Responsibilities

1. Diploma or Bsc. in any of these disciplines; General Agriculture, Agriculture Economics or Community Development or livestock enterprises.

2. Practical Skills in designing and execution of evidence based advocacy programmes.

3. Over 10 years’ experience working in advocacy activities related to agriculture.

4. Thorough knowledge in policy and budgetary issues at County, National and regional levels.

5. Experience working with Small Holder Farmers and in projects involving multiple stakeholders.

Tasks and Responsibilities

1. Design and Implement Advocacy Projects.

2. Plan and conduct Advocacy Training to both agriculture trainers and community members on issues related to small Holder Agriculture.

3. Engage the media and policy makers around key policy issues affecting Small Holder farmers and natural resources; raise awareness; inform and influence policy making.

How to Apply

Applications to be accompanied by a CV and indicating current or previous salary to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 13th April 2018

If you will not have heard from us by 31st May 2018 kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Executive Director

SACDEP – Kenya

P.O. Box 1134-01000

Nairobi, Kenya