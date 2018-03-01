NGO Jobs in Kenya - One Acre Fund

Crop Health Agent



We are an international nonprofit that works in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Malawi.

In these countries, our 4,000+ strong staff serves over 400,000 smallholder farmers and enables them to grow their way out of hunger and poverty.

Location: Kisii, Kenya

Reporting To: Lead Agent

We are seeking experienced and talented individual to take up the position of a Crop Health Agent in the Field Operations department at our Nyanza Office.

Below are the details for the position and directions on how to submit application:

Responsibilities

· Interviews / surveys members to acquire necessary crop health-related data through the crops hotline and in person while in the field.

· Data entry.

· Daily verification of data and make correction where necessary.

· Performs field visits to assess members’ fields and collect samples, photos, and/or crop-based KPIs.

· Assist other teams during the off season as assigned by the manager.

Requirements

· Possess, a diploma or a degree will be an added advantage.

· 1 year experience working with small scale farmers.

· Demonstrated computer skills in email, internet usage and Microsoft Office Suite.

· Be a clear communicator and active listener.

· Ability to organize and prioritize tasks.

· Proactive in problem solving.

· Ability to work under pressure and deliver results.

· Fluency in Luo is an added advantage.

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as a Crop Health Agent and you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 6th April, 2018.

Please CLICK HERE to apply online.





Finance Advisory Specialist

One Acre Fund supplies smallholder farmers with the financing and training they need to grow their way out of hunger and poverty. Instead of giving handouts, we invest in farmers to generate a permanent gain in farm income. We supply a complete service bundle of seeds and fertilizer, financing, training, and market facilitation—and we deliver these services within walking distance of the 515,000 rural farmers we serve

Job Description

The Finance Advisory Services (FAS) team is made up of in-country and global analysts that are the trusted advisors to the country and department leadership in the area of financial sustainability. Taking vast amounts of financial intelligence from budgets, spending patterns and project work plans, FAS provides concise, actionable advice around how to allocate resources to best achieve the country’s and department’s scale and financial goals.

To help achieve this, the Financial Analyst will work across functions on budgeting and quantitative analysis to give strategic advice. We are looking for someone with leadership potential and excellent Excel skills. This is a career track role where you will learn valuable skills in finance and accounting as well as develop a management consulting toolkit.

Responsibilities

Therere 3 main areas of responsibility for the role:

· Budget vs Actuals (35%): You will work with department heads on tracking their expenses on monthly basis, support them with understanding their Budget vs Actual (BVA) reports, improve department efficiency and identify cost-cutting initiatives, update 2018 projections, and develop 2019 budget. As this project will involve close work with department leads across the organization, the ability to maintain professional relationships and explain complex terms in simple language is very important.

· Country financial representative (15%): You will support a small country program with financial analysis and scale modeling, by tracking country BVAs, updating projections and developing the 2019 budget. This project will require Excel skills and financial acumen, quick learning of specific program operations and financials as well independence to own the entire budget process and provide recommendations on strategic financial aspects.

· Reporting and Analysis (50%): Many projects will require building your own reports and analyzing financial data – actuals, financial metrics, budget, and projections – as well as providing recommendations on process/tools improvement. One example: the analyst will work on projecting FX / COLA rates to be used during the budgeting process. Excellent Excel skills are crucial as well as a talent for data quality control.

Career Growth and Development

One Acre Fund invests in building management and leadership skills. Your manager and a global support team will commit significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship and through regular management consulting-style career reviews. We also have regular one-on-one meetings, where we listen to and discuss career goals, and work collaboratively to craft roles that each person can be passionate about. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new high-level roles opening up and opportunities for many functions.

Qualifications

· We are seeking exceptional professionals with 1 to 3 years of work experience, and a demonstrated long-term passion for development work. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

· Work Experience: Candidates should have 1-3 years of strong work experiences in data analysis. You should be comfortable working in a fast-paced, innovative, results-driven environment. Candidates with management consulting, finance, and strategic planning backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply

· Leadership: We are looking for candidates with demonstrated leadership experience at work, or outside of work. Examples of demonstrated leadership experience include managing a team or initiating a new project.

· Education: Strong undergraduate background at a top East African or international university. Degrees in business, management, economics, statistics, finance or related fields preferred.

· Quantitative skills: Demonstrated comfort learning finance, accounting, and statistics, quantitative analysis

· Excel skills: Strong Excel reporting skills. Excel proficiency will be tested during the interview.

· Communication: Excellent written and oral communication. Able to summarize and synthesize complex models and information.

· Attitude: We are looking for passionate professionals who combine strong leadership skills with good humor, patience, and a humble approach to service to join our growing the family of leaders.

· You should be comfortable with ambiguity and quickly learn new skills and subjects.

· You should feel comfortable working with people of all different backgrounds (particularly non-finance) as well as having meetings on the telephone.

· Well organized: You will receive various information and tasks from various source. You will need to be well organized to make sure you do not lose any information

· Growth: You should be open to feedback, willing to admit mistakes and learn from them

· Other Skills: Proficiency with Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

· Language: English required

Preferred Start Date

· Flexible, but strong preference for 2nd Quarter of 2018.

Compensation

We offer a modest starting salary that affords a high quality of life in our areas of operation. This is a career-track role with performance-based raises and the ability to expand responsibilities over time.

Benefits

Housing, transportation, and airtime allowances

Duration

· Minimum three year’s commitment, full-time job.

· Please note that we are not able to sponsor a visa for this position.