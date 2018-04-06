NGO Jobs in Kenya – NRC

Norwegian Refugee Council

Job Vacancy: ICLA Project Assistant (Kenyan Nationals Only)

Location: Dadaab – Kenya

Ref. No: 3758555751

Full time

Number of positions: 1

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is a non-governmental, humanitarian organization with 60 years of experience in helping to create a safer and more dignified life for refugees and internally displaced people.

NRC advocates for the rights of displaced populations and offers assistance within the shelter, education, emergency food security, legal assistance, and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has approximately 4000 committed and competent employees involved in projects across four continents. In addition, NRC runs one of the world’s largest standby rosters -NORCAP, with 650 professionals, ready to be deployed on 72 hours notice when a crisis occurs

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been present in Somalia since early 2004 and has since expanded its Horn of Africa Programme to Kenya in 2006 and to Ethiopia in 2011. Since 2004, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has demonstrated a regional competence and expertise in working with displaced populations.

The Regional Office is based in Nairobi, Kenya with offices and operations in Somalia (Puntland, Somaliland and Mogadishu), Kenya (Dadaab and Kakuma ), Ethiopia (Addis Ababa, Dolo Ado, Shire,Gambella and Asosa), South Sudan (Juba, Awil, Alek and Aweril) and Yemen (Sa’naa and Aden).

The NRC Horn of Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme. NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007. NRC has WASH, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counseling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab.

The Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) Project Assistant position is responsible for day to day the implementation of NRC’s ICLA work in Dadaab.

The ICLA Project Assistant will support the provision of information, counselling and legal assistance services in Dadaab camps and surrounding host communities.

The Project Assistant will support provision of information and outreach services and counselling and legal assistance services to identified beneficiaries related to ICLA thematic areas of legal identity, housing, land and property rights and livelihood and self-reliance opportunities as well as supporting the roll out of identified technical training opportunities.

ICLA Project Assistant reports to ICLA Project Officer.

Job description

· Adhere to NRC policies, tools, handbooks and guidelines.

· Ensure that project activities are implemented in accordance with project agreements.

· Prepare and develop weekly, monthly and other status reports as required by management.

· Ensure proper filing of documents and keeping of records.

· Assess, promote and document ideas for technical improvement and further program development options.

· Ensure that projects target beneficiaries most in need are identified, and explore and assess new and better ways to assist.

· Promote the rights of refugees/returnees in line with advocacy strategy.

· Adherence to NRC Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines in relation to provision of information, counseling, legal assistance and referral activities.

· Provision of information, counselling and legal assistance services in Dadaab camp and surrounding host community.

· Completing relevant M&E procedures for the documentation of ICLA beneficiaries

· Supporting the regular updating of IEC materials for dissemination

· Conducting group information sessions and other outreach activities.

· Preparation of client intake and case management forms for counseling and legal assistance services and ensure confidentiality of client data.

· Supporting the provision of internal referrals from other ICLA/NRC core competencies and conducting external referrals to other service providers.

· Support the conducting of capacity building and training activities for communities, government officials and NGOs on ICLA thematic areas.

· Prepare and compile weekly, monthly and mid and end term reports.

· Supervise relevant NRC community staff supporting project activities.

· Participate in ICLA continuous assessments, mapping and investigation and supervise data collection during ICLA surveys and assessments

· Any other tasks as assigned by line manager.

Qualifications

· Diploma in law, political science, social science or other relevant discipline.

· Minimum 2 years’ humanitarian experience with refugees/internally displaced persons (IDPs) at field level with an NGO or other international organization.

· Good understanding of the Dadaab/refugee/IDP context.

· Experience in reporting, client management, case studies and research.

· Knowledge on SSPS and other data management systems.

Education field:

· Law

· Political science

· Social science

Education level: College / University, Bachelor’s degree

Personal qualities

· Experience from working as a Project Assistant in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Strong communication, analytical and negotiation skills.

· Interpersonal skills and ability to work with minimal supervision

· Proven skills in report writing

· Advanced computer skills; Word, Excel, Power point,

· Knowledge of English and knowledge of Somali is an asset

We offer

Duty station: Dadaab

Contract period is up to December 2018 with possibility of extension.

Salary/benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Dadaab.









Job Vacancy: ICLA Project Officer (Kenyan Nationals Only)

Location: Dadaab – Kenya

Ref. No: 3758506277

Full time

Number of positions: 2

The Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) Project Officer is responsible for supporting NRC’s ICLA work in Dadaab. The ICLA Officer is primarily responsible for supporting the implementation of information, counselling and legal assistance services in Dadaab camps and surrounding host communities and supporting programme development through assessments, stakeholder engagement and coordination.

This includes the development of information dissemination and outreach strategies to beneficiaries related to ICLA thematic areas of legal identity, housing, land and property rights and livelihoods and self-reliance opportunities.

The Project Officer is also responsible for supporting the provision of counselling and legal assistance in line with NRC procedures that ensure quality delivery of programmes.

The Project Officer with support from the ICLA Project Coordinator will identify and carry out relevant capacity building and training opportunities. The Project Officer will also support research and assessments for programme development of ICLA’s programme in Dadaab.

The ICLA Project Officers report to ICLA Project Coordinator.

Job Description

· Ensure compliance with NRC policies, guidelines and standards

· Ensure compliance with ICLA CC strategy, tools, handbooks, guidelines and standards

· Responsible for implementation of relevant technical activities in the ICLA project in Dadaab

· Responsible for tracking of financial expenditures of the project

· Provide technical support and capacity building towards project staff

· Ensure relevant data collection and produce reports and analysis as required

· Assess, promote and document ideas for technical improvement and further program development options

· Represent NRC in relevant coordination forums and build relationships with key stakeholders

· Management and oversight of ICLA information, counselling and legal assistance services for beneficiaries.

· Ensure proper budget monitoring and efficient utilisation of funds.

· Regular review and development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), relevant guidelines, client intake and management tools in line with NRC standards for all services provided.

· Implement and develop M&E activities and ensure timely reporting of relevant activities in line with NRC guidelines.

· Support coordination with all relevant stakeholders in Dadaab and partner orgainsations through developing working relationships and attending coordination opportunities.

· Support ICLA staff to carry out regular outreach including, where appropriate, home visits to particularly vulnerable clients that would be otherwise unable to access the office or legal centres.

· Ensure that appropriate internal and external referral pathways have been established.

· Conduct awareness raising, capacity building and training activities for communities, government officials and NGOs on ICLA thematic areas.

· Supervise, evaluate and appraise the Project Assistant(s), providing technical guidance when needed.

· Conduct regular analysis of the situation of refugees located in the Dadaab camp complex and support relevant research to develop ICLA’s programme in Dadaab.

· Assist in strategic review and identification of other relevant ICLA activities.

· Contribute to the development of NRC’s Country strategy, action plan and activities plan and priorities in the ICLA sector.

· Perform any other relevant tasks as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

· University degree in law, political science, social science or other relevant discipline. Diploma with experience will be considered.

· Minimum 5 years humanitarian experience with refugees/internally displaced persons (IDPs) at field level with an NGO or other international organization.

· Knowledge in the field of international humanitarian or refugee law OR relevant educational background combined with relevant professional experience

· Knowledge of international refugee law and national law applicable to refugees

· Knowledge of SPHERE standards and durable solutions

Education field

· Social science

· Political science

· Law

Education level

· College / University, Bachelor’s degree

Personal qualities

· Experience from working as a Project Officer in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Knowledge of English. Knowledge of Somali an asset

· Experience working with refugees

· Experience working in complex and volatile contexts

· Strong understanding of protection principles

We offer

Duty station: Dadaab

Contract period is up to December 2018 with possibility of extension.

Salary/benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Dadaab

Application Process

Candidates should apply on line by going through www.nrc.no

Email and paper applications will not be considered.

Search criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special field: Information, Counselling & Legal Assistance

· Role: Middle / line manager