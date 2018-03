NGO Jobs in Kenya – NRC

The NRC Horn of Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme. NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007. NRC has WASH, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counseling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab.The Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) Project Assistant position is responsible for day to day the implementation of NRC’s ICLA work in Dadaab. The ICLA Project Assistant will support the provision of information, counselling and legal assistance services in Dadaab camps and surrounding host communities. The Project Assistant will support provision of information and outreach services and counselling and legal assistance services to identified beneficiaries related to ICLA thematic areas of legal identity, housing, land and property rights and livelihood and self-reliance opportunities as well as supporting the roll out of identified technical training opportunities.