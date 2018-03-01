NGO Jobs in Kenya - CAP YEI

Vacancies

Kilifi County

Flexibility A Must

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.

The key purpose of this project is to assist 2,430 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.

The following job vacancies are available in our organization;

· Automobile facilitator (vast knowledge in motor cycle repair, assembly and ridding)-

· Building and construction

· Welding and Metal Fabrication

· Entrepreneurship Facilitator

Job Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with related skills.

· Sourcing of employment and internship opportunities for students.

· Sourcing of guest lectures and organizing field visits and industry exposures for the students.

· Ensure students on internship fill their logbooks.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Accompany students when going for interviews.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to the program.

· Follow up with students both on internship and placement to support them and get feedback on their progress.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Link the youth with potential employers.

Requirements

Academic and professional qualifications

· Degree in related field.

· Those with relevant Diplomas & experience may be considered

Technical knowledge, skills and competencies

· Good Networking skills a must.

· Proven computer literacy in MS-Word, MS-Excel MS-Access or related programs required;

· Ability to plan, prioritize, coordinate and perform multiple tasks simultaneously;

· Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines;

· Ability to interact positively with management, and other employees, to promote a team effort and maintain a positive and professional approach.

· Ability to produce a high volume of work in a timely manner, which is accurate, complete, and of high quality.

· Ability to meet deadlines and handle diverse tasks simultaneously using prioritization.

· Strong oral and written communication skills.

· Excellent Presentation skills.

· Flexibility

· Leadership skills a must.

Experience Required

· Minimum two (2) years working experience in the related field.

· Must have passion working with young people.

Personal Attributes

· Trustworthiness

· Integrity and professionalism

· Time management skills

· Problem solving and negotiation skills

· Decision making and leadership skills

How to Apply

To express interest in this opportunity, send your CV by applying by 31st March 2018, to recruit@capyei.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.