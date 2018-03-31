Never set your foot in Kisumu! LUOs tell UHURU and RAILA over MIGUNA MIGUNA’s saga! Stones will fly like bullets

Saturday March 31, 2018

- Kisumu County residents have warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, against visiting Kisumu County without deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





The residents, who were airing their views on Radio Jambo on Saturday, said Uhuru and Raila are the men behind the problems facing Miguna.





Miguna was deported on Wednesday night to Dubai en route to Toronto, Canada, where he holds his other citizenship.





"Uhuru and Raila should not come to Kisumu if…



