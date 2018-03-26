NAMWAMBA talks for the first time after being exposed over his clandestine love affairs with family and children in his village

Monday March 26, 2018 - Embattled former Budalangi Member of Parliament and current Chief Administrative Officer, Ababu Namwamba, is breathing fire after the expose on his promiscuity.





This is after he sued the entire Standard Group for exposing his illicit love affairs with close family members and small children.





The Standard Group’s The Nairobian exposed Namwamba’s clandestine affairs, revealing that the former MP has been sleeping around with his nieces, other people’s wives and small children from primary and secondary schools.





Through lawyer Katwa Kigen, Namwamba wants compensation for the erroneous story which he says has dented his name and image badly.





He also wants to court the compel The Nairobian to recall all its newspapers with the story as well as delete it from its online channels.





Namwamba has also sued the....



