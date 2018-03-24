MUDAVADI calls greedy RAILA ODINGA a betrayer and a nincompoop! We will remain in NASA as you join Jubilee

MUDAVADI calls greedy RAILA ODINGA a betrayer and a nincompoop! We will remain in NASA as you join JubileeNews, Politics 11:22
Tuesday March 24, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has described the deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as hollow, selfish and meaningless to Kenyans.
In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Friday, Mudavadi said Raila not only betrayed him as a co-principal but also millions of Kenyans when he chose personal gain at the expense of his supporters.
Mudavadi said Raila had forsaken the…
Page 1 2
I am a luyia but will not agree with you guys,where were you during the Uhuru park swearing in of Baba?
Uhuru was wise,now kales can't give him conditions, yeye na Baba ndio kusema.
Baba did not rush to nyanza to complain to his luopians that you guys had abandoned him.
Style up.
Uhuru acted like 20 people,kudos to him.
Raila is a very smart politician. The other NASA leaders are deceiving themselves by calling each other brother...they are all after the same thing!
Politics is all about betrayal, deception, blackmail, corruption etc