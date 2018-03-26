MOI says he is ready to unite with MUTUA, KALONZO, MUDAVADI, WETANGULA ahead of 2022 - RUTO is finished completely!

Monday March 26, 2018

- Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has said he is ready to form an alliance with any politician in Kenya with an aim of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Addressing faithful at the Full Gospel Church of Kenya in Kabarnet on Sunday , Gideon said it isn’t yet time for politics but he will welcome talks to build alliances.





“Everybody is my friend, so there is no harm if anyone decides to approach me for visionary talks meant to take over leadership and…



