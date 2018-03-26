MIKE SONKO now exposes the KIKUYUs plot to remove RUTO from the 2022 race -You can’t trust these KIKUYUs anymore

MIKE SONKO now exposes the KIKUYUs plot to remove RUTO from the 2022 race -You can’t trust these KIKUYUs anymoreEditor's Choice 11:02
Monday March 26, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has alleged that there is a plot to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s chances of becoming President in 2022.
Speaking yesterday, Sonko revealed that Kikuyus were holding secret meetings at night to craft a plan to field a Kikuyu presidential candidate.
He accused Mt. Kenya leaders of planning to renege on the...
Page 1 2