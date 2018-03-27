MIGUNA’s lawyer, OMBETA, blames the RAILA/ UHURU handshake for the NRM General’s woes.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 -

As the self-declared National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna’s woes pile, one of his lawyers has claimed that the Raila/ Uhuru handshake has escalated Miguna’s tribulations.





Speaking at JKIA where Miguna is detained after refusing to be deported to Dubai, renowned lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, said that Miguna’s opposition to the handshake could be the main reason why the Government is hell bent on making sure he doesn’t return to the country.





" This is political. Remember Miguna has opposed the handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga. ”





“Most of the…



