MIGUNA was arrested like a terrorist as RAILA watched helplessly, the old mzee is now voiceless after the handshake (Watch VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Miguna Miguna was arrested like a terrorist by plain-clothe police officers as Raila watched helplessly.

A video has emerged showing police officers descending on Miguna right in front of Raila.

He just watches helplessly as the self-proclaimed General is treated like a terrorist in his own Country.


It seems the famous handshake has made Raila useless.

Watch this embarrassing video.

The LINK>>>>
  1. Anonymous
    27 March 2018 at 04:09

    What exactly did anyone expect the Rt Honorable P M to have done? started boxing the cops or immigration officers?
    Pls give mzee a break. Most of you screaming were comfortably warming your buts in your home at that time.

   

