MIGUNA was arrested like a terrorist as RAILA watched helplessly, the old mzee is now voiceless after the handshake (Watch VIDEO).
- Miguna Miguna was arrested like a terrorist by plain-clothe police officers as Raila watched helplessly.
A video has emerged showing police officers descending on Miguna right in front of Raila.
He just watches helplessly as the self-proclaimed General is treated like a terrorist in his own Country.
It seems the famous handshake has made Raila useless.
Watch this embarrassing video.
What exactly did anyone expect the Rt Honorable P M to have done? started boxing the cops or immigration officers?
Pls give mzee a break. Most of you screaming were comfortably warming your buts in your home at that time.