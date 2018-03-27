MIGUNA should watch his back; RAILA will assassinate him because of jealousy, he is a threat to ODINGAs - MUTAHI NGUNYI

Tuesday March 27, 2018

- Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned the self styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, to be careful and watch out because he could be dropped anytime and anywhere.





In his latest analysis, Ngunyi told Miguna that he should not trust NASA leader, Raila Odinga, because he could be planning to assassinate him out of jealousy.





He noted that Raila is not happy with Miguna’s return after his deportation back to Canada because he fears he could over shadow him and his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which the General is seriously against.





This is even as Miguna jetted back into the country yesterday to a dramatic reception with reports indicating that he was barred from entering the...



