MIGUNA opens a war with Kenyan media- See his latest message from Dubai where he is stranded.

A CHALLENGE TO THE KENYAN MEDIA

Why have you all refused to accord me the opportunity to tell my story? Why does the Kenyan media keep repeating lies instead of conducting a comprehensive interview with me so that I can explain what happened at the airport when I arrived; at the immigration counter; at the luggage claims area; when and after I was abducted; when the goons tried to force me into the Air Emirates flight on March 26th; what happened during my 3-day illegal and incommunicado detention; what happened before I was drugged; and what has transpired since I was forcefully dumped at the Dubai International Airport?

Why?

I have been interviewed multiple times by the BBC, VOA and Radio France International.

Dubai is not in hell. It’s only five and a half hours flight from Nairobi.

Even if the Kenyan journalists cannot fly to Dubai, why haven’t they conducted even a telephone interview?

Whose interests are journalists serving when they have also been brutalized and subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment in the course of their professional duties?

Is the Kenyan media churning out lies from rogue despots out of cowardice or they have been compromised?

The Kenyan media must make a choice: either stand for justice or with the despots.

There is no middle ground.

There is no neutrality in the contest between barbaric oppression and democracy.

No neutrality between the rule of law and tyranny by the tiny few wielding guns.

I am challenging all individual media practitioners to stand up and be counted or for ever hide their heads in shame.