MIGUNA opens a war with Kenyan media- See his latest message from Dubai where he is stranded.

Why have you all refused to accord me the opportunity to tell my story? Why does the Kenyan media keep repeating lies instead of conducting a comprehensive interview with me so that I can explain what happened at the airport when I arrived; at the immigration counter; at the luggage claims area; when and after I was abducted; when the goons tried to force me into the Air Emirates flight on March 26th; what happened during my 3-day illegal and incommunicado detention; what happened before I was drugged; and what has transpired since I was forcefully dumped at the Dubai International Airport?