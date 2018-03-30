MIGUNA MIGUNA on his way back to Kenya even after being declared persona non grata - This man is stubborn

16:32

Friday March 30, 2018 - Self-proclaimed General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Miguna Miguna, could be on his way back to Kenya even after being declared persona non grata on Kenyan soil.

In a post on social media, Miguna revealed that he was still marooned at the Dubai Airport but was waiting clearance from Emirates Air and UAE authorities to get a ticket back to Kenya.

“I am waiting for my lawyers to communicate with me over the latest court orders and....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno