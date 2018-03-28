MATIANGI and BOINETT show ODUNGA the middle finger! We will not appear before you or produce MIGUNA MIGUNA

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, have today defied court orders requiring them to appear before High Court Judge, George Odunga, accompanied by detained lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





In the morning, Judge Odunga ordered that the self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general be presented at 2.30pm in person.





However, when the session started at 3.00 pm neither Miguna, Matiangi nor Boinett was present.





"The airport is not…



