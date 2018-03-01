Massive Recruitment of Field Interviewers in Kenya

Vacancies:

Qualitative Field Interviewers

for a Research Project in Viwandani and Korogocho

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, Non-governmental organization that carries out policy relevant research on population, health, education and development issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC invites applications for qualitative field interviewers for baseline data collection for one of their research projects titled Promoting Sustainability of Healthcare Investments in low resource settings.

The objective of the project is to strengthen public-private partnerships for health, and strengthen mechanisms for financial sustainability of such partnerships, in order to make the health system more responsive to the needs of the urban poor in the long term.

Roles and Responsibilities

Minimum Qualifications

· Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a minimum of grade C+

· Experience working in Informal settings. Experience working in the Nairobi Urban Health Demographic Surveillance System (NUHDSS) is an added advantage

· Resident of Korogocho and Viwandani is an added advantage

· Have proven experience in research work (qualitative and/or qualitative data collection, and report writing). Possessing both skills is an added advantage

· 2 years’ experience in field work preferred

· Experience working with large health surveys programs; Experience in maternal newborn and child health is an added advantage

· Be familiar with the proficient in computer applications including use of MS Excel, MS Word

· Familiarity and proficiency in using smart phones and/electronic gadgets for quantitative data collection especially use of Open Data Kit (ODK) or Survey CTO

· Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the baseline study

· Possess strong interpersonal, team work, communication (written and oral) and facilitation skills

· Be fluent in English and Swahili

· Be willing to work outside normal business hours

Responsibilities

· Moderation / facilitation of qualitative interviews with community members, health care workers and other professionals the target sites.

· Note taking and compilation of comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes.

· Take care and keep inventory of all assigned project equipment and use them for the sole purpose of the work assigned

· Coordinate with the mobilizers to identify participants that meet the inclusion criteria

· Regularly meet with the team leader to review the tools, discuss arising issues and reporting of work done

· Submit complete reports, fee notes and other requirements/documentation in a timely manner

· Other related activities, assigned by Team supervisor and the project manager.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to careers@flexi-personnel.com, by close of business 28th March 2018.







Vacancies: Quantitative Field Interviewers for a Research Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, Non-governmental organization that carries out policy relevant research on population, health, education and development issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC invites applications for quantitative field Interviewers baseline data collection for a Promoting Sustainability of Healthcare Investments in low resource settings in Viwandani and Korogocho.

The objective of the project is to strengthen public-private partnerships for health, and strengthen mechanisms for financial sustainability of such partnerships, in order to make the health system more responsive to the needs of the urban poor in the long term.

Roles and Responsibilities

Minimum Requirements:

· Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate, with a minimum grade of C+.

· Experience working in Informal settings. Experience working in the Nairobi Urban Health Demographic Surveillance system (NUHDSS) is an added advantage.

· Resident of Korogocho and Viwandani will be an added advantage.

· Have proven experience in research work (quantitative and/or qualitative data collection, and report writing). Possessing both skills is an added advantage

· 2 years’ experience in fieldwork preferred

· Experience working with large health survey programs; Experience in maternal, newborn and child health is an added advantage.

· Be familiar with and proficient in computer applications including use of MS Excel, MS Word

· Familiarity and proficiency in using smart phones and/electronic gadgets for quantitative data collection especially use of Open Data Kit (ODK) or Survey CTO

· Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the baseline study.

· Possess strong interpersonal, team work, communication (written and oral) and facilitation skills.

· Be fluent in English and Kiswahili.

· Be willing to work outside normal business hours.

Responsibilities

· Conduct interviews on all recruited respondents and assigned work.

· Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor.

· Keep updated records and databases of assigned work.

· Safeguard all assigned project equipment.

· Other related activities, assigned by the supervisor and project manager.

· Attend and participate in all projects related meetings. Timely reporting of project related issues to the Team Leader for quick and effective troubleshooting.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to cvs@flexi-personnel.com, by close of business 28th March 2018. Indicate on the cover letter and the email subject “Quantitative field interviewer.

In the cover letter, indicate the sub-County and village/ community unit you reside in.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.