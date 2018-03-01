Massive Recruitment in Tender Care Junior Academy, Kenya

Vacancy Announcement:

Teachers – All Subjects

About us: Tender Care Junior Academy is a leading school in Kenya located in Komarock, Nairobi. We offer quality education for young children in Pre-school and Primary level. We are looking to grow our team of professionals. We would be excited to meet talented and all round competent teaching professionals to join us.

Our Work Environment: If the thought of being in a highly structured, fast paced, activity filled, challenging and demanding work environment is anything that interests you; we would like to hear from you.

Our ideal candidate: If you are a person who values integrity, excellence and professionalism and with a track record of excellent academic performance and reputable discipline you are very likely to fit into our organization and we would like to hear from you.

Reports to the Deputy Head Teacher – Academics

Key Responsibilities

· lesson planning and preparation

· checking pupils’ work

· attending parents’ evenings

· running extracurricular activities

· undertaking professional development

· Maintaining productive working habits and discipline in the classroom.

· Supervising students throughout the day, both in the classroom and outside during breaks.

Minimum required qualifications & experience

· Trained P1 teacher / Degree in Education

· Must be active in extra-curricular activities

· 4 years’ work experience teaching a candidate class in any of the primary level subjects

Application Process

Please make your application through hr@tendercarejunioracademy.com by close of business 10th April 2018.









Vacancy Announcement: Head Teacher

1 Position

Reports to the Director

Key responsibilities

· Motivating, training and disciplining staff and pupils

· Identify needs and lead initiatives from the School

· Development Plan across the school;

· Take a lead role in curriculum development across the school and be responsible for its quality and effectiveness.

· Management and control of school finances and stocks

· Management and maintenance of the school assets

· Ensuring the school is up-to-date with innovations, from teaching practices to new technologies

Minimum required qualifications & experience

· Bachelor’s Degree in Education from a Recognized University.

· 5 years’ experience as a Head Teacher in a large school.

· Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Strong understanding of the School Curriculum

Application process

Please make your application through hr@tendercarejunioracademy.com by close of business 10th April 2018.