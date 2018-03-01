Massive Recruitment by Schneider Electric, Nairobi, Kenya

About Schneider – East Africa:

Schneider Electric is a global specialist company in energy management and automation. At Schneider Electric we develop technologies and solutions to manage energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable.



The Group invests in research and development in order to sustain innovation and differentiation, with a strong commitment to sustainable development. Schneider Electric employs 170,000 people worldwide.

We are strong players in various end markets including buildings, utilities & infrastructure, industry & machine manufacturers, data centres and networks.

Transport & Customs Manager

Job Summary: Responsible for managing the transportation department or unit or a company. Hires, trains, trucks, air and supervise employees and manages scheduling of shipments. Including provide the assistance to shipping/forwarder agencies for our customs process and correct tariff codes identification.

And this will include process improvement for transportation and customs process to get more productivity and efficiency. Initiative ideas on cost saving/reduction.

Responsibilities

Transportation & Process Improvement

· Oversee transportation department, including its assets and employees.

· Manages the operational aspects of ongoing projects and serves as liaison between project management and planning, project team, and line management.

· Ensure customer goods move from production through the supply chain, warehouse to the end user.

· Supervise air and ocean freight forwarding, global warehousing, transportation, reverse logistics, surface transportation and supply chain solutions.

· Establish quality transportation services.

· Develop partnerships with outside carriers in shipping.

· Plan and implement budgets.

· Utilize services of less-than-truckload carriers and air-forwarders to handle fulfillment shipments.

· Supervise scheduling of shipments.

· Review financial reports.

· Manage performance of branch employees with emphasis on productivity, efficiency, and service delivery.

· Lead all distribution and transportation planning and strategic activities.

· Recruit, interview, select, train, motivate, coach, and mentor shipping clerks and transport drivers [if any].

· Assist in the identification and implementation of continuous improvement opportunities and customer satisfaction opportunities.

Custom & Process Improvement

· Manage, direct, and monitor multiple customs brokerage teams on customs process and improvement.

· Plan, execute, direct, and complete tax projects in a wide variety of industries.

· Provide innovative tax planning, consulting, and compliance expertise to our customs brokerage and manage to budget.

· Manage, develop, train, and mentor staff on tax projects and assess performance for engagement and year-end reviews.

· Maintain active communication with customs brokerage to manage expectations, ensure satisfaction, make sure deadlines are met, and lead change efforts effectively.

· To make sure laws are enforced at any port of entry (e.g., borders, airports) into the country.

· To make sure, for example, that items don’t make it into Thailand that aren’t allowed in. The customs in charge [his/her] has to know what products are allowed in and what products must be confiscated.

Qualifications

· Graduated from Master Degree in any file [aboard is preferable]

· Excellent in communications both English & Kiswahili

· At least 7 years working experience in :-

o At least 4 years experience in transportation both local and cross-border

o At least 4 years for warehouse & operations background

o At least 2-3 years knowledge or experience on customs process/tariff

· Could be great to have a background on implementation and project management

· Have an experience on the SAP, Oracle, WMS, VMS, etc could be benefit

· Required to have a background on Operation Excellent [LEAN / Six Sigma / Kaizen], Process improvements

· Good to have background in both In-house and 3PL logistics/transport

· People management – used to have a minimum 2-3 direct reports

· Good attitude and willing to start with “zero” to build up teams to achieve company’s target

· Independent and confident

· Strong in Leadership & Supervisor & Presentation

· Team player

Contractor Account Manager

Schneider Electric Kenya seeks a Contractor Account Manager.

This position is accountable for sales to Contractors, Panel Builders and Consultants.

Key Responsibilities:

· Manage and develop the existing accounts, as well as developing new business opportunities in these areas.

· Selling the full Schneider Electric portfolio of Products into a diverse customer base, such as Electrical Contractors, Consultants and panel builders.

· Building strong lasting relationships across matrix organizations

· Act as the focal point of contact for Schneider Electric.

· Set up a road map for his/her customers once consultation has taken place and work with the decision makers to ensure the whole process is managed and a commercial strategy is developed, implemented and monitored.

Qualification

· Undergraduate degree with 5- 7 years working experience

· A background in working with partners within the power distribution industry

· Sales background in electrical engineering

· Excellent negotiation, communication, and organizational skills.

· His/her focus is to organize and setup his/her work in order to reach the sales target given by his manager.

· Good business acumen and a strong interest in keeping up to date with construction projects within the region

· Ability to build an environment and relationship of trust and credibility with customers, understanding customer needs and goal alignment, developing rapport with key contacts.

· Ability to understand the customer needs and to position their needs in the value chain and competitive environment (market and competitors), in order to best promote Schneider Electric in the local market.

· Ability to evaluate customer potential and to target customers (penetration, attractiveness, accessibility), in order to best allocate resources, verify opportunities and build customer action/business plan.

Enterprise & Systems Account Manager

Summary of Job : The ITD Enterprise and Systems Account Manager is a quota carrying senior sales position principally responsible for achieving the ITD Solutions and Large Projects sales target by generating new sales and growing the company’s share of this solutions portfolio through Enterprise accounts within the key market segments – Telco, Financial Services Industry and Colo / Service Provider / Cloud Giants.

The primary objective is to build and establish strong and lasting relationships at executive level within these specific segments and expand the reference into other segments to generate incremental revenue.

The Enterprise & Systems Account Manager is expected to uncover and close opportunities in the East Africa Region, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda

Responsibilities

Essential Functions:

· Uncover and close Enterprise and Systems opportunities within the East African market,

· Establish and execute strategic plans for Accounts by segment, allocating and ensuring achievement of revenue targets.

· Maintain, Develop and leverage relationships with CXO, IT and Facility management and other key decision makers or influencers within targeted segments / accounts

· Educate End User accounts on Data Center trends and the full product portfolio of APC By Schneider Electric products and push for the sale of total solutions.

· Accurate forecasting and revenue generation

Secondary Functions:

· Feedback information on competition to increase our competitiveness

· Leverage other team members in our organization as well as channel partners and CE-firms to Surround-the-Customer in our efforts to offer right solutions for the clients needs

· Attending team conference calls

· Work with regional engineering team in creating integrated solutions that address complex problems with

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree Business/IT/Technical:

· Experience with required education – 5 – 7 years of related experience within market segments & industry

· Experience without required education – 8 – 10 years of related experience within market segments & industry

· Solution-base selling experience

· Networking – build and sustain an active network of both customer and internal company contacts to understand business processes and opportunities. Identify key decision makers, create and build relationships.

· Drive for Results – strong will to compete and win and achieve in business environment.

· Outstanding presentation skills required.

· Must have demonstrated negotiation skills, be a self-starter, and a strong closer. Understanding of large business organizations and their buying cycles

Customer Satisfaction & Quality Coordinator

Job Purpose

· Piloting areas, defining adequate procedures for managing the Customer Critical issues, in order to assure maximizing clients total satisfaction.

· Developing, implementing and following up of the improvements in the customer complaints management, survey, audit and ISO processes within the country, Plans and communicates all aspects of CCMP process improvement and quality, Leads and Sponsors quality initiatives as per Schneider Quality policy to protect the customers & SE from the consequences of the product malfunctions.

· Responsible for the Quality Management activities of Recall projects. Builds the project quality plan and executes quality assurance and control activities to ensure that project are well managed resulting in the solutions meeting (and exceeding) all specifications, while maximizing the client’s total satisfaction.

Job Accountabilities

· Ensures understanding of customers’ requirements / strong sense to resolve customer problems

· Appropriately balance global standards against local needs and practices

· Proactively puts in efforts to accomplish aggressive goals & intervenes to remove obstacles

· Manage the robustness of Customer Complaints management processes deploying all related directives to reach the required level of maturity as per corporate guidelines in order to eliminate unsatisfactory performance and improve value for Customer

· Establish procedures for maintaining high levels of quality and customer satisfaction

· Manage quality issues and their resolution along its life cycle and implements corrective actions where necessary

· Leading the Product Safety Alerts / Business Risk issues handling ensuring implementation of Corrective and preventive actions

· Manage & maintain Recall projects actions as source of enriching customer satisfaction to reach maximum Securing installed base

· Work collaboratively with Finance Business Partners & Other partners to control & reduce Non-Quality Costs through ensuring all methods / processes deliver the expected benefit to the bottom line

· Develop and maintain interfaces with the other parts of the organization in order to ensure a consistency throughout the organization and with other quality initiatives

· Support efforts participating in root-cause analysis and other problem solving activities in order to identify corrective actions on process and/or product improvements

· Stop and put an end to any process which would endanger customer satisfaction or decrease internal performance on the basis of factual measurements

· Represent quality organisation in country business reviews

· Ensure the Overall performance for Quality, and Customer Satisfaction in all areas within the country

· Call and visit detractor customers turning them into promoters within the country

· Follow up on ISO audit certification improvement points

· Ensure a customer centric organization and act as the customer advocate throughout the corporation

· Act as the company ISO management representative

Qualifications

· University degree in an engineering profession is preferable

· 5-7 years’ experience in Customer relation management

· Prior experience in electrical manufacturing environment preferred

· Ability to understand and plans for cross-cultural viewpoints in workplace interactions

· Ability to utilize company tools to achieve the required tasks to improve work efficiency.

· Ability to define / put in place medium and long term action plans in order to increase customer satisfaction

· Problem solving capacity.

· Ability to make decisions based on facts where effective and efficient

· Ability to negotiate and come to an agreement with the customer by managing communications through discussions and compromise.

How to Apply

Send your CV to Morgan.Banda@schneider-electric.com with subject line: Customer Satisfaction & Quality Coordinator.

Customers Projects Technical Leader

About the role

· As Customer Project team member, act as single point of contact for all technical topics, manage technical project team and master technical risks.

· Manage all technical aspects of a complex solution (architecture, systems…) during project execution: design, integration, testing, FAT, installation, commissioning, warranty…

· Define and implement the adequate solution to fulfil customer requirements in terms of technical performance, quality, costs and time; in compliance with the contract.

· Specify the technical Solution and lead the technical coordination of all projects stakeholders: Customers, other Schneider Electric entities, third parties, contractors…

· As specialist in his Technical field, assist Execution Center management in elaborating alternative/future solutions and resolving key technical issues.

Scope and Environment : Large project technical teams located in several sites / countries requiring collaboration with concerned managements, countries, Business units, etc. …

International mobility and/or travels abroad (to visit customers, partners, suppliers and/or site operations)

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Perform and get customer approval on basic and detailed design of integrated solutions. In line with the contract (technical, time & performance requirements) and leveraging Schneider Electric portfolio of products and systems, maximize project profitability and manage technical risk.

· Lead technical discussion and clarification with the customer acting as key contact person for all technical related topics. Under Project Manager leadership, perform regular technical status reports and take part of meeting with the customer. Prepare and conduct Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) with the customer.

· Master all technical aspects of the Project: design, integration, testing, FAT, installation, commissioning, warranty. Validate technical choices compliance with the design (based on Technical Design Process). Manage stakeholders involved in the execution. Work in close collaboration with PM & technical leaders for sub-parts.

· Insure good project execution within allocated budget. Identify and anticipate potential risks vs. agree budget. Identify and implement technical optimization to save time and cost. Contribute to overall Project risk analysis, assess technical risks and propose all necessary actions to avoid, mitigate or reduce its impacts.

· Identify any potential changes vs. the contract or agreed design. Work closely with Project Manage to specify the change and his implications including the quotation until getting the variation order which will contribute to Project Margin Improvement.

· Master from technical perspective all technical parts of the delivery sub-contracted to external vendors in strong coordination with purchasing team. Implement clear and meaningful scoping of subpart of project scope to insure effective progress and completion monitoring

· Manage the whole technical teams involved on Project Execution. Agree with the PM and implement the technical part of the project: schedule, organization of the technical team, manage related costs and monitor the workload.

· Alert on a possible non-technical feasibility as soon as identified. Provide necessary reporting to the PM and management.

· Manage the interface with the other departments from technical perspective: R&D, COE, Quality, Process, Customer Satisfaction, Safety, Environment …

· Take part of Technical Leader Community of Practice within his Execution Center, globally within Execution Center network and BUs. Identify, formalize, share and promote lessons learned and best practices. Act as role model and/or coach of junior TLs.

· Support PM for project team full compliance with Schneider-Electric processes, quality instructions, safety requirements and governance principles.

· Lead Project technical team to correct any technical deviations or quality issues occurring during project execution implementing quality process (G8D, …).

Qualifications

· University Degree in Electrical Engineering is a must

· Master’s degree in engineering is a must

· 5 years leading technical projects or as Solution Application Engineer for large and international Customer projects

· 5 years in his technical field of expertise (ED, EA, ITB, ecoB, eHouse, …)

· Proven ability to lead with agility functional and remote technical team having different fields of expertise

· Able to communicate in concise and synthetic manner complex technical issues/topics

· Able to take decisions in complex context based on imperfect/missing conditions

· Fluent in English

· Another language will be valuable

Manufacturing Supervisor Engineering

About the role: Schneider Electric Kenya seeks a highly qualified Manufacturing Supervisor to manage our low voltage switchboards assembly line.

The individual will be Responsible for management of assembly teams to meet customer needs in terms of cost, quality and lead time and to drive continuous improvement.

The ideal candidate will be well-versed in all health and safety regulations, staff management & evaluation and will also have aptitude in undertaking administrative tasks such as reporting, budgeting etc.

Key Responsibilities:

· Prepare and schedule Monthly & weekly production plans

· Ensure achievement of production schedules in accordance with the objectives of cost, quality and lead time, through daily supervision and job evaluation.

· Execute assembly tasks in line with the expected level of safety, quality, cost and time.

· Adjust production schedule by undertaking load versus resource balance while utilizing real time shop floor management systems in line with customer priorities and variations in customer demand.

· Enforce safety & health rules & 5S throughout the manufacturing area and ensure Occupational Safety & Health Administration standards and policies are complied with.

· Animate daily Short Interval Meetings & define daily action plan/targets with appropriate indicators and evaluation

· Prepare daily & monthly production reports.

· Organize the training needs of teams and manage the versatility in accordance with the target defined.

· Coordinating with other functions of the organization to ensure seamless flow of operations.

· Contribute to the industrial processes improvement and Participate at investment proposals definition to contribute to continuous improvement

· Responsible for standard management tasks that includes employees’ performance, discipline, badging, development, engagement, absence, e.t.c.

· Ensure good employment relationship within the team.

· Participate in the Projects Kick Off and projects review meetings.

Key Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree in Engineering-Electrical, Mechanical or Mechtronics

· At least 5 years’ experience in manufacturing environment at supervisory level

· Ability to interpret technical drawings, layouts, Single line diagrams, specifications and schematics

· Effective interpersonal, analytical and communication skills

· Able to work in a fast-paced environment and multi-task effectively while delivering under pressure

· Excellent organizational and prioritization skills

· Be able to work within approved budget, develops and implement cost saving measures, and Conserve organizational resources.

· Self driven and proactive

· Ability to use KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) to monitor industrial performance

How to Apply