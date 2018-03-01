Massive Recruitment by Aarvee Associates, Kenya

Aarvee Associates, a premier, ISO 9001:2008 certified multi-disciplinary engineering consulting company, intends to recruit following professionals immediately for various Road / Highway Projects in Kenya.



Bridge Engineer : Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience of design and supervision of bridges.

Material and QC Engineer : Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 8 years of experience of supervision for the quality control of roads.

Design Engineer : Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience of road design.

Lab Technician : Diploma (Ordinary) in Civil Engineering with 5 years’ experience of managing a lab and /or testing of Materials.

Surveyor : Diploma with 5 years’ experience of land surveying.

Asst. Surveyor : Diploma with 3 years’ experience of land surveying.

Draftsman : Experience of working on the draftsman position for at least 3 years in roads and bridges.

Inspectors : Diploma (Ordinary) in Civil Engineering with 5 years’ experience of field supervision of road works.

Secretary : Graduate with Office administration experience of 5 years.

How to Apply

Interested candidates shall apply on kenya.aarvee@aarvee.net mentioning the position applied for.