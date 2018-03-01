Massive Recruitment by Aarvee Associates, Kenya

Massive Recruitment by Aarvee Associates, KenyaJobs and Careers 05:50
Aarvee Associates, a premier, ISO 9001:2008 certified multi-disciplinary engineering consulting company, intends to recruit following professionals immediately for various Road / Highway Projects in Kenya.
Bridge Engineer: Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience of design and supervision of bridges.
Bridge Engineer: Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience of design and supervision of bridges.
Material and QC Engineer: Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 8 years of experience of supervision for the quality control of roads.
Design Engineer: Bachelor of Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience of road design.
Lab Technician: Diploma (Ordinary) in Civil Engineering with 5 years’ experience of managing a lab and /or testing of Materials.
Surveyor: Diploma with 5 years’ experience of land surveying.
Asst. Surveyor: Diploma with 3 years’ experience of land surveying.
Draftsman: Experience of working on the draftsman position for at least 3 years in roads and bridges.
Inspectors: Diploma (Ordinary) in Civil Engineering with 5 years’ experience of field supervision of road works.
Secretary: Graduate with Office administration experience of 5 years.
How to Apply
Interested candidates shall apply on kenya.aarvee@aarvee.net mentioning the position applied for.
Aarvee Associates
Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd
An ISO 9001:2008 certified company
Phone: +254 782 228051
Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd
An ISO 9001:2008 certified company
Phone: +254 782 228051