Massive Recruitment at the Kenya Literature Bureau (Many Internship Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 04:42
Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) is established under Kenya Literature Bureau Act. Cap 209 of 1980 with the mandate to publish, print, and disseminate literary, educational, cultural, and scientific books and other materials.
KLB is the leading publisher in Kenya and the region and is home to some of the world’s top authors, researchers and experts in book publishing and printing.
KLB prides itself in providing high quality educational publications and printing services that are unmatched in the region.
The Bureau is seeking to offer internship opportunities for a period of 6 months, to graduates who meet our internship requirements in the following areas:
Interested persons are invited to apply.
Information Communication Technology Internships
Basic Requirements
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Print Production Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Business Development Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Sales & Marketing Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Book Publishing Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Finance Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
HR Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Internal Audit Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Legal Services Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Information Sciences Library Internship
· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area
· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes
· Internship Application Letter
· Curriculum Vitae (CV)
· Copy of Notional ID
· Certificate of good conduct
Please Note:
· The Bureau will not offer employment after completion of the program.
· Incomplete applications will not be considered.
· Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter together with copies of their documents as required above and photocopies of relevant certificates. Include your day and evening telephone numbers and your contact email address.
Provide names of two referees who must be familiar with your previous academic experience indicating their telephone and email address. Kindly indicate on the envelope the area you wish to be placed.
How to Apply
All applications should be submitted via email to: vacancies@klb.co.ke and addressed to:
The Managing Director
Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB)
Bellevue Area, Popo Road, OR Mombasa Road
P.O. Box 30022 – 00100
GPO Nairobi.
Kenya Literature Bureau is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Applications should reach us on or before 10th April 2018.