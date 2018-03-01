Massive Recruitment at the Kenya Literature Bureau (Many Internship Vacancies)

Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) is established under Kenya Literature Bureau Act. Cap 209 of 1980 with the mandate to publish, print, and disseminate literary, educational, cultural, and scientific books and other materials.



KLB is the leading publisher in Kenya and the region and is home to some of the world’s top authors, researchers and experts in book publishing and printing.

KLB prides itself in providing high quality educational publications and printing services that are unmatched in the region.

The Bureau is seeking to offer internship opportunities for a period of 6 months, to graduates who meet our internship requirements in the following areas:

Interested persons are invited to apply.

Information Communication Technology Internships

Basic Requirements

· A first Degree Certificate from a recognized universities in the relevant area

· Diploma Certificate from recognized technical training Institutes

· Internship Application Letter

· Curriculum Vitae (CV)

· Copy of Notional ID

· Certificate of good conduct









Print Production Internship

Business Development Internship

Sales & Marketing Internship

Book Publishing Internship

Finance Internship

HR Internship

Internal Audit Internship

Legal Services Internship

Information Sciences Library Internship

Please Note:

· The Bureau will not offer employment after completion of the program.

· Incomplete applications will not be considered.

· Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter together with copies of their documents as required above and photocopies of relevant certificates. Include your day and evening telephone numbers and your contact email address.

Provide names of two referees who must be familiar with your previous academic experience indicating their telephone and email address. Kindly indicate on the envelope the area you wish to be placed.

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted via email to: vacancies@klb.co.ke and addressed to:

The Managing Director

Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB)

Bellevue Area, Popo Road, OR Mombasa Road

P.O. Box 30022 – 00100

GPO Nairobi.