LUOs turn against RAILA ODINGA on facebook after he wished them a Happy Easter, Baba is done and dusted.

, , , , 14:37


Friday, March 30, 2018 - Luos turned against NASA leader, Raila Odinga, after he wished them a happy Easter and accused him of being selfish and a traitor who has forsaken Miguna Miguna.

Raila is no longer a political god for Luos.

They are attacking him badly on facebook and alleging that he was bought with Eurobond money.

Raila wished his supporters a Happy Easter saying,


Happy Easter to all Kenyans from all walks of life. From my family to yours, I wish you the Lord's blessings.’

This is....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno