LUOs turn against RAILA ODINGA on facebook after he wished them a Happy Easter, Baba is done and dusted.

Friday, March 30, 2018 - Luos turned against NASA leader, Raila Odinga, after he wished them a happy Easter and accused him of being selfish and a traitor who has forsaken Miguna Miguna.
Raila is no longer a political god for Luos.
They are attacking him badly on facebook and alleging that he was bought with Eurobond money.
Raila wished his supporters a Happy Easter saying,
‘Happy Easter to all Kenyans from all walks of life. From my family to yours, I wish you the Lord's blessings.’
This is....
