LARRY MADOWO quits NTV! Or was he pushed out by State House operatives like KAIKAI (LOOK)

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - Larry Madowo is the latest senior journalist to quit NTV.





While he appears graceful in his farewell message, Madowo’s exit had been long coming after he stepped on the toes of State House operatives.





Besides standing up to NMG’s management that was clearly doing PR for the Government, he became a marked man when he, and then Head of Broadcast Division, Linus Kaikai, disobeyed orders from the Managing Editor not to provide live coverage to opposition leader Raila Odinga's controversial swearing-in at Uhuru Park in January 30.

Kaikai was the first to be shown the door.





Larry's departure comes a day after eight senior columnists for the Agha Khan owned media house’s newspaper decided to…



