KUTTUNY tells RAILA ODINGA not to leave his brothers in the desert as he sits in Canaan - You will be the greedy hyena!News, Politics 11:15
Saturday March 24, 2018 - Cheranganyi lawmaker, Joshua Kutunny, has urged National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, not to forsake his co-principals after he decided to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Speaking at his constituency on Friday, Kutunny offered to mediate between Raila and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang’ula, who was ejected from the position of Minority Leader in the Senate on Tuesday.
The MP further said he was the one who talked to Uhuru to…
Page 1 2