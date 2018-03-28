KTN News shut down by UHURU/ RUTO’s administration after covering the MIGUNA MIGUNA debacle

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 – The Standard Group’s KTN News, a sister channel of KTN, appears to have been pulled off air.





Today’s KTN bulletin covered Miguna Miguna’s situation extensively but focussed more on Uhuru/ Ruto’s contempt of courts and their disregard for court orders and treating them just like pieces of paper.





The channel went off air at around 1am last night.





When you tune in, this is what you see