Kisumu residents protest against the detention of NRM General, MIGUNA MIGUNA, at JKIA - PHOTOs

The continued detention of self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has sparked protests in Kisumu.

Residents of Kondele took to the streets, blocking roads while demanding for the immediate release of the vocal lawyer.

Miguna has spent two nights at JKIA despite a court order issued by Justice Roselyn Aburili on Tuesday 27th directing Interior

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Director of Immigration, Gordon Kihalangwa, and Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, to release the NRM General and present him in court on...





