KHALWALE tells UHURU and RAILA ODINGA to return the sh 200 billion Eurobond they have already stolen!

Monday March 26, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to tell Kenyans the whereabouts of the Sh 200 billion Eurobond proceeds.
In January, Kenya floated a Sh 200 billion Eurobond at London Stock Exchange but according to Treasury only Sh 169 billion has been wired to the Central Bank of Kenya.
“Please Uhuru and Raila talk about national issues; don’t talk about your…
now i hear that thecartton of a gorvenor who has presided over the dirtiest town in the world want to become the president,wwhat a comedy
time is now for the fake sultan to know his true political value is zero. in a few weeks he will have faced the bitter reality.