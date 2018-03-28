KHALWALE insults MIGUNA’s lawyers for misleading him - He should have just surrendered his Canadian passport at JKIA

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, is now blaming National Resistance Movement (NRM) General’s lawyers for the whole debacle that befell him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





The former Senator said that Miguna could have simply ignored the bad advice his lawyers are giving him.





Instead, he will have opted to peacefully present his Canadian passport for stamping and thereafter legally pursued his...



