Key quotes from MIGUNA MIGUNA’s interview with BBC, He is locked up in a toilet for the disabled at JKIA

- Here are key quotes from Miguna Miguna’s interview with BBC from a toilet at JKIA where he is locked up and surrounded by GSU officers.





They are heavily armed security forces in uniform and in civilian clothing surrounding where I am being detained and preventing everyone from coming to the place and accessing me, including my lawyers.





No family members have been given access to me.





Even though they injured my right hand and tore my clothes, they have not given me access to a doctor.





They have not given me access to bathroom facilities, I have not taken a shower, I’ve not brushed my teeth. I am in a terrible condition.





They have put me in the toilet for the disabled.





There is a sink but the…



