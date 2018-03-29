UHURU/ RUTO's Government ignores ODUNGA's orders and deports MIGUNA MIGUNA again – DETAILS

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - The Kenyan Government has deported self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, for the second time, after a three day stand-off at JKIA.





The vocal lawyer was put in an Emirates flight EK722 destined for Dubai, on Wednesday night, despite high court orders directing the authorities to release him.





This comes after an unsuccessful attempt to deport him on Tuesday evening as he managed to thwart the Government’s efforts to eject him forcibly.





However, this time, sources indicate that Miguna appeared calm, which is unlike him, as he boarded the plane accompanied by two police officers.



