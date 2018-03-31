JOHO has never visited me, he lied to Kenyans that I instructed my doctors to chase him away! MIGUNA MIGUNA reveals

Saturday March 31, 2018 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has rubbished claims that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, visited him at the Dubai International Airport.





In a statement on Saturday, Miguna said Joho has never called or written to him.





“I have never received a request either from him, or anyone else, [stating] that he would like to meet or speak with me," Miguna said.





“I would have had no…



